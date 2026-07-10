'Fire The VFX Department': Parth Samthaan's Seher Hone Ko Hai Faces Backlash Over 'AI' Kashmir Scenes; Viewers Dub It 'Second Hand Embarrassment'

Parth Samthaan's Seher Hone Ko Hai Faces Backlash Over 'AI' Kashmir Scenes; Viewers Dub It 'Second Hand Embarrassment' |

Viewers were excited to watch the new Kashmir track of Seher Hone Ko Hai, especially after Parth Samthaan recently shared on social media that he had travelled to Kashmir to shoot the show's upcoming episodes. However, many were left disappointed after spotting what they believed were AI-generated backgrounds and excessive use of green screens in the latest episode.

In the episode, Seher is seen rushing to save Mahid after he falls off a cliff, following which the two spend time together in the mountains. Reacting to these scenes, one user tweeted, "I had high expectations from Kashmir track but idk what happened to editors, they are not doing their job properly. Greenscreen, AI, editing, nothing is good."

Wah makers Kashmir kum Ai jadah h rehm kro



Bhavika ke hair he kohl diye bhagte hue 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️



Kya baba diya h show ko



#SeherHoneKoHai #MaHer



#parthsamthaan #BhavikaSharma pic.twitter.com/QPmaC8QUKL — 🍀 GEET 🍀 (@clipss_g) July 9, 2026

They really disappointed me as well. Like why tf would you use green screen when you are in Kashmir😭 and the editing is soo soo bad like I can do better than this using my free trial of capcut 😭 — Haider🥀 (@future_mufti) July 10, 2026

Another disappointed viewer wrote, "They really disappointed me as well. Like why tf would you use green screen when you are in Kashmir and the editing is soo soo bad like I can do better than this using my free trial of capcut." Another user criticised the cliff sequence, saying, "Mahid ka neeche girne wala scene gave me second hand embarrassment."

I had high expectations from Kashmir track but idk what happened to editors... they are not doing their job properly



Greenscreen, AI, editing nothing is good



Sorry to say but it's been 7 months but their skills are just declining #seherhonekohai — Nazima Niyazi (@NazimaNiyazi) July 10, 2026

Ab tagda doubt hora h inhone kashmir mein bas ek hi asli scene shoot kiya ho jaise ...kya matlab AI daal rhe ho har jagah ya green screen ..😏#seherhonekohai — Mannu (@_RuiKaGola_) July 9, 2026

Several users questioned why AI-like backgrounds appeared in the episode despite the scenes reportedly being shot in Kashmir. One commented, "Sub scene Kashmir me shoot kiya he to episode me background AI jaisa q dikh raha he." Calling out the poor visual effects, another wrote, "WTF were those CGI scenes? It's big 2026, we're literally in the AI era, & this is the CGI we're getting? Are we fr?"

True 😭



Mahid ka neeche girne wala scene gave me second hand embarssment — Nazima Niyazi (@NazimaNiyazi) July 10, 2026

WTF were those CGI scenes? 😭

It's big 2026, we're literally in the AI era, & this is the CGI we're getting? Are we fr?



Because of shit like this, ITV keeps getting clowned by the Gen Z comm. That CGI was absolute ass.

Fire the entire VFX department right now ..#SeherHoneKoHai — Lufy (@haque_aleem) July 9, 2026

Sub scene Kashmir me shoot kiya he to episode me background AI jaisa q dikh raha he #SeherHoneKoHai — 𝓹𝓻𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓲🍂 (@Prachi94335007) July 10, 2026

The show has recently taken a seven-year leap. After the time jump, Bhavika Sharma has replaced Rishita Kothari as Seher, while Parth Samthaan continues to play Mahid. The leap marks the beginning of the show's second chapter, with Seher and Mahid reuniting after years of separation, their lives having changed drastically following an unresolved tragedy.

Seher Hone Ko Hai airs Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm on Colors TV, and the latest episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar.