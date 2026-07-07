'You Will Fall In Love Again': Parth Samthaan Reacts To Backlash Over Bhavika Sharma Replacing Rishita Kothari In Seher Hone Ko Hai- VIDEO

Parth Samthaan Reacts To Backlash Over Bhavika Sharma Replacing Rishita Kothari In Seher Hone Ko Hai- VIDEO |

Seher Hone Ko Hai has been making headlines amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Rishita Kothari's sudden exit. While the makers are yet to reveal the exact reason behind her departure, Bhavika Sharma has stepped in as the new Seher. Amid the casting change, lead actor Parth Samthaan has appealed to fans to be patient and give the new on-screen pairing a fair chance.

Speaking to Telly Talk, Parth thanked viewers for showering love on his character and Rishita's Seher over the past eight months. He said, "Patience rakhiye. Aapne itna time diya hai, itne efforts daale hain. Thank you so much that you liked my character and Seher's character in the past 8 months. 8 mahine mein jo bhi aapne dekha hai, jo bhi pasand kiya hai... main bas yahi umeed rakhunga ki aap hamari nayi Seher ko bhi utna hi pyar karenge."

Aww the way he is so positive even after all the hate, trolling, bashing and narratives yet people still have the audacity to say he does not care about the show!!! 🫩

Whatever you say sir I am here🫂🥹#seherhonekohai #Parthsamthaan pic.twitter.com/XWUkb00o3w — Buttercup✨ (@idgftoanyone123) July 7, 2026

Parth admitted that accepting a new Seher overnight would not be easy for the audience. However, he urged fans to give Bhavika some time and keep an open mind. "Aasaan nahi hota, main jaanta hoon... lekin mujhe yakeen hai ki aap accept karoge," he said. Addressing the criticism surrounding the replacement, he added, "Shuruwaat mein to aap bahot nafrat dikhaoge, hatred dikhaoge... but in a way, if we are ready to take that challenge, we are also accepting the reaction of the audience."

Acknowledging that viewers would naturally need time to embrace the new chapter, Parth assured fans that the upcoming storyline would make the transition worthwhile. Promising an emotional romance ahead, he said, "It will be a beautiful love story, trust me. I promise you... This new chapter of Seher, you will fall in love again."

Rishita Kothari recently bid an emotional farewell to Seher Hone Ko Hai, but neither the actress nor the makers have officially revealed the reason behind her exit. However, several entertainment reports claim the decision was linked to the show's seven-year leap, with the makers opting to introduce an older version of Seher. Bhavika Sharma has now stepped into the lead role opposite Parth Samthaan, making her entry as the new Seher in the post-leap storyline. Seher Hone Ko Hai airs every day at 7 PM on Colors TV and also streams on JioHotstar.