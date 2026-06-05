Seher Hone Ko Hai: Rishita Kothari's Last Day On Set Delayed As Makers Struggle To Lock Her Replacement

Rishita Kothari's Last Day On Set Delayed As Makers Struggle To Lock Her Replacement |

Seher Hone Ko Hai actress Rishita Kothari appears to be staying on the show beyond June 6, 2026. Earlier reports had suggested that the actress would shoot her final episode on Saturday. However, fresh reports now claim that she will continue to be a part of Seher Hone Ko Hai for a little longer.

Rishita was reportedly scheduled to shoot her final episode of Seher Hone Ko Hai on June 4, 2026. However, her exit has now been delayed. As per an India Forums report, "Rishita was suppose to shoot for the final episode on the 6th of June, however, now the production house has pushed it to the 12th of June and it can also go beyond the said date."

Seher Hone Ko Hai: Why Has Rishita Kothari's Exit Been Delayed?

Rishita's exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai has reportedly been pushed further as the makers are yet to finalise her replacement. According to reports, Himanshi Parashar is currently in talks to step into the role of Seher. While she is said to be the frontrunner, the deal has not been finalised yet.

The source stated, "It is because Himanshi Parashar is not locked as of now. Everything is still stuck on the commercials. Yes, she is almost finalised to play Seher, but the commercial bit is delaying her entry (sic)."

Ever since reports of Rishita Kothari's exit surfaced, several television actresses have reportedly been considered to take over the role of Seher. Names such as Shivangi Joshi, Ashi Singh, Mallika Singh and Bhavika Sharma initially did the rounds on social media and entertainment portals as potential replacements. Later, Himanshi Parashar emerged as the strongest contender for the role, with multiple reports claiming that she is almost finalised to play the post-leap version of Seher. However, neither the makers nor the actresses have officially confirmed the casting developments so far.

Rishita rose to fame with her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. The actress is currently best known for playing Seher in Seher Hone Ko Hai, a role opposite to co-star Parth Samthaan that significantly boosted her popularity among TV audiences.