Is Rishita Kothari Leaving Seher Hone Ko Hai? Actress's Exit Buzz Surfaces Amid Reports Of 6-Year Leap In Parth Samthaan's Show

Is Rishita Kothari Leaving Seher Hone Ko Hai? |

A lot of questions have been surrounding Seher Hone Ko Hai's upcoming track. Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari's show has been grabbing attention because of its emotional storyline and their intense on-screen chemistry. Reports suggest that the show is about to witness a major twist in the storyline. Besides the chatter about a possible leap, there is also speculation surrounding Rishita's alleged exit from the show.

Seher Hone Ko Hai To Have 6-Year Leap?

As per Telly Express' report, Seher Hone Ko Hai is set to witness a 6-year leap in the upcoming episodes. In the latest episode, Mahid (Parth Samthaan) is seen searching for answers related to his mother's death. This investigation is reportedly expected to lead him to shocking revelations and intense confrontations, setting the stage for a dramatic turn before the leap. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the reported leap yet.

Is Rishita Kothari Exiting Seher Hone Ko Hai?

Amid reports of Seher Hone Ko Hai taking a 6-year leap, there is also buzz about Rishita Kothari (Seher) likely exiting the show, as per IWMBuzz. Speculation around her exit surfaced after reports claimed that the makers are planning to introduce a fresh chapter in the storyline. However, Rishita's departure could come as a major setback for fans who have been loving Mahid and Seher's chemistry. As of now, neither the makers nor the actress herself have officially confirmed these reports.

Drishyam 3 track in Seher Hone Ko Hai |

Drishyam Track In Seher Hone Ko Hai?

Parth Samthaan recently uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which a man is seen digging. Sharing the clip, Parth wrote, "Drishyam track in Seher #iykyk." He further added, "Filhaaal tel nikla..woh bhi chalega..desh ki zaroorat." The cryptic post left fans curious and wondering whether the makers are planning a suspense-filled twist inspired by the iconic Drishyam-style narrative.