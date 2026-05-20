Hindi TV Actors Buzz Report Week 20: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Tops Most Popular Actors List Ahead Of Naagin 7 Finale; Parth Samthaan, Rupali Ganguly In Top 5

Hindi TV Actors Buzz Report Week 20 |

Ahead of the weekly TRP report, the weekly buzz report has been released. Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has secured the top spot, thanks to the growing popularity of the show ahead of its grand finale. She is followed by Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan, who has recently been making headlines for his performance in the show and the controversy involving lead actress Rishita Kothari.

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla claimed the third spot on the Week 20 Most Buzzing Actors chart, followed by Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly in fourth place.

The Top 5 list was rounded off by Tum Dena Saath Mera actress Sriti Jha, who has steadily been gaining popularity since the show’s release. Close behind her was Rohit Purohit, who secured the sixth position on the Week 20 chart.

Sriti’s co-star from Tum Dena Saath Mera, Sharad Kelkar, grabbed the seventh spot. He was followed by Smriti Irani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 in eighth place. Despite the show consistently ranking No. 1 on the TRP charts for weeks, the actress has witnessed a slight dip in popularity recently. The ninth position was secured by Naagin 7 lead actor Namik Paul.

Rounding off the Top 10 list was Vasudha actress Priya Thakur. Vasudha has been enjoying a strong run lately, even outperforming Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which had held the No. 1 spot on the TRP charts for several weeks.

Last week’s TRP report (Week 18) witnessed a major shake-up in the rankings, with Vasudha emerging as the No. 1 show and pushing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 down to the third spot after weeks of dominance. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan secured the second position, continuing its impressive rise on the charts. Meanwhile, Udne Ki Aasha managed to hold on to the fourth spot, while Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa slipped to fifth place amid growing competition from Zee TV shows.