TRP Report Week 18: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2 Loses To Vasudha & Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, Slips To 3rd Spot After Weeks Of Dominance

TRP Report Week 18 |

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) has released the TRP report for Week 18, and the rankings have witnessed major shifts in popularity. After dominating the top spot for several weeks, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2 has finally lost its position once again. Vasudha continued its impressive run and retained the No. 1 spot in the Week 18 ratings.

Showing a remarkable surge in viewership, Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan climbed to the second position this week. Meanwhile, Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2, which had consistently led the charts, slipped significantly to the third spot.

Tum Se Tum Tak also maintained its strong popularity, securing the fourth position in Week 18. Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa followed closely behind at fifth place.

Laughter Chefs 3 witnessed a notable rise in ratings and grabbed the sixth spot this week. It was followed by Naagin 7 at seventh place and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at eighth.

On the other hand, Udne Ki Aasha experienced a noticeable drop in popularity, falling to the ninth position. Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain rounded off the Top 10 list in Week 18’s TRP rankings.

Talking about the most popular Hindi TV actors of the week, the latest rankings have brought several surprising shifts in the television industry. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary once again retained the top position, continuing her strong hold on audiences with her immense popularity. Parth Samthaan witnessed a remarkable jump in the rankings amid the ongoing Seher Hone Ko Hai controversy, emerging as one of the biggest gainers this week. The Top 5 list also features some of the most loved television stars who have managed to keep viewers engaged with their performances and screen presence. While a few actors maintained their steady momentum, others climbed higher due to growing fan support and social media buzz. The latest popularity chart once again highlights the ever-changing dynamics of the Hindi television industry and the intense competition among TV celebrities.