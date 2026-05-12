Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 19: Parth Samthaan Sees Major Jump Amid Seher Hone Ko Hai Controversy; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Retains Top Spot

Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 19 |

The weekly buzz report of Hindi TV actors is finally here, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to dominate the charts by securing the top spot in the list of the most buzzing actors of the week. She was followed by Parth Samthaan at the second position. Reports suggest that Parth’s ranking may have been boosted due to the ongoing Seher Hone Ko Hai controversy.

Recently, Parth made headlines over his alleged fallout with his co-star Rishita Kothari and her boyfriend Mridul Meena. Amid the controversy, the actor announced a digital detox and temporarily stepped away from social media. He later returned with the message, “I choose peace and love,” while also confirming that Seher Hone Ko Hai is not going off-air.

The third spot on the Week 19 list was secured by Samridhii Shukla of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Sriti Jha of Tum Dena Saath Mera made a strong entry into the Top 5, while Rupali Ganguly rounded off the fifth position with her continued popularity from Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, Rohit Purohit and Smriti Irani witnessed a drop in rankings this week. Rohit slipped to the sixth position, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Smriti Irani, who was previously in the Top 3, fell to the seventh spot in Week 19. Namik Paul secured the eighth position, followed by Sharad Kelkar at ninth and Shabir Ahluwalia at the tenth spot.

Talking about the TRP report, the Week 17 BARC India ratings have brought a major shake-up in the Hindi television chart, with Vasudha creating history by dethroning Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 from the top position. According to the report, Vasudha leads the rankings, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 follows closely in the second spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa continue to maintain strong viewership, securing places within the top four. Meanwhile, Udne Ki Aasha rounds off the Top 5, reflecting a competitive week across Hindi GECs.