Sara Ali Khan-Starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan To Enjoy OTT Release; Karan Johar Drops Announcement

Sara Ali Khan is currently in the best phase of her career. Unafraid to take up roles that help her push the envelope further as a performer, the actress, who is one of the most educated and well-spoken young personalities and influencers in B-town is making conscious efforts to do performance-driven roles.

When her next Ae Watan Mere Watan was announced, anticipation grew far and beyond as to what the film entails. Fans who were treated to a brief glimpse of Sara in her character as Usha Mehta, a few months ago were left surprised, when the actress looked the part to the T in the pictures below.

Sharing the aforementioned pictures, the actress penned her thoughts in her caption that read, ""Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. 🇮🇳🙏🏻 Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever…🎬❤️ Jai Bholenath ."

Earlier on Monday evening, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a special announcement regarding the film. In his caption, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared, "“Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” 🎙️#AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin. @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @saraalikhan95 #KannanIyer @darabfarooqui @dharmaticent"

Check out the announcement video below:

The film drops on Amazon Prime Video soon. This isn't the first time that Sara's films is witnessing a direct-to-OTT release. Her previous films Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re and Gaslight were directly streamed on OTT.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is being helmed by Kannan Iyer, who earlier directed Ek Thi Daayan starring Emraan Hashmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi.

