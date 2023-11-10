Sara Ali Khan Dazzles Like A Patakha In Gold Co-Ord Jacket Set

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
On November 9, 2023, Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali party at her Mumbai home which was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.
Photo Via Instagram
For the Diwali party, Sara Ali Khan wore a sharara set by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Sara Ali Khan's golden and white outfit was a co-ord set that came with a jacket.
Sara Ali Khan's makeup was kept dramatic yet minimal for the evening.
Sara Ali Khan's accessory game was on point as she picked round drop earrings.
Sara Ali Khan recently made an appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8 with Ananya Panday.
Sara Ali Khan was seen twining with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Diwali party.