Sanjay Dutt Wins Hearts By Offering Help To Injured Paparazzo Amid Ganpati Darshan- VIDEO | Instagram

A sweet gesture by Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is winning hearts on social media. The actor was seen showing concern for an injured paparazzo ahead of Ganpati darshan. Sanjay gently asked what had happened to the paparazzo’s leg and, after learning that he had met with an accident, offered to help him.

As Sanjay arrived for Ganpati darshan, he noticed the paparazzo’s injured leg and asked about it. The paparazzo explained that he had met with an accident while riding his bike. Sanjay then asked him to speak to Gaurav, believed to be his current manager, Gaurav Dubey. “Gaurav se baat kar,” Sanjay told the paparazzo.

The paparazzo replied, “Gaurav phone hi nahi uthata hai.” Sanjay then assured him that he would personally intervene, saying, “Main karta hoon.” The video soon went viral, with fans praising Sanjay for his thoughtful response and willingness to help. One user commented, “Baba ka dil bahot bada hai.”

Sanjay Dutt sought Bappa’s blessings at Rahul Kanal’s residence in Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi before heading to Antilia for the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations. During his visit to Rahul’s residence, the actor was also seen interacting with a paparazzo who had injured his leg in an accident and offering to help him.

This is not the first time Sanjay Dutt’s warm gestures have made headlines. The actor has previously been praised for his affectionate interactions with fans and paparazzi. In 2019, he surprised photographers waiting for him at the airport by walking up to them and, after learning they had been waiting late at night to click his pictures, gave them his trademark “Jaadu Ki Jhappi”. More recently, a paparazzo recalled Sanjay’s longstanding equation with photographers, describing him as a “messiah” and sharing anecdotes about the actor going out of his way to interact with them and help when needed.