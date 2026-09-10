Sanjay Dutt Calls Pratap Sarnaik, Begins Conversation With 'Jai Maharashtra' | File Pic

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday called Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and clarified his remarks made at a Dahi Handi event in Thane, saying he had been joking and that he was well-versed in Marathi. Dutt began the conversation with “Pratap bhai, Jai Maharashtra” in Marathi and reportedly expressed regret if his remarks at the event had sent out a wrong message.

Dahi Handi remarks spark debate

Sarnaik’s Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan organises one of Maharashtra’s prominent Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane, which is attended by actors, political leaders and business personalities. This year, several celebrities, including Dutt, Suniel Shetty and cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, were present at the event.

Against the backdrop of Sarnaik’s campaign emphasising the use of Marathi, Dutt had told the minister during the event that despite spending six years in Yerawada jail, he could not learn Marathi. The remark triggered discussions on social media, with some criticising the actor and others questioning whether only autorickshaw and taxi drivers were expected to learn Marathi.

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Dutt clarifies comments

Following the controversy, Dutt called Sarnaik on Thursday and clarified that his comment at the Dahi Handi was made in jest and that he could speak Marathi well. He said his family members were Mumbaikars and that he had grown up in Maharashtra, which had given him a lot.

Dutt also recalled the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray during the conversation, expressing gratitude for the Sena patriarch’s support to him and his family during their difficult times. He said Thackeray had stood firmly by them when they were going through a challenging phase.

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