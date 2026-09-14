Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharvari And More Bollywood Actors Extend Wishes To Fans As Ganpati Bappa Arrives

Bollywood Celebrities Wish Happy Ganesh Chaturthi To Fans | Instagram

It is Ganesh Chaturthi today (Monday, September 14), and everyone is in the festive mood, including our Bollywood celebrities. Just like all the festivals, many B-Town celebs took to social media on Monday to wish their fans a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Kangana Ranaut shared a video of performing Ganpati Aarti and wrote, "Ganesh Chaturthi ki hardik shubhkamnaein (sic)."

Ganesh Chaturthi ki hardik shubhkamnaein 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PZZNEbK3Tu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2026

Sharvari Celebrates In Morgaon

Sharvari shared some beautiful pictures of the celebrations from her home in Morgaon, Maharashtra, and wrote, "गणपती बाप्पा मोरया, मंगलमूर्ती मोरया 🌸 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻 For me, it’s where my year begins and ends. A full circle of coming home to love, warmth, family, positivity and sooooo many modaks!! 🥹🤍 Thankyou Bappa for the wonderful year that it has been, stepping into the next season with Your blessings (sic)."

Kareena Shares Ganpati Idol Picture Made By Saif & Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan making Ganpati Idol, and she also shared another photo of an Idol made by Jeh, and wrote, "Made by my Jeh Baba. Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi."

Festive Wishes From Stars

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Ganpati bappa ke aagman se har ghar mein khushiyan aur har dil mein sukoon aaye. Ganpati Bappa Morya! (sic)."

गणपति बप्पा के आगमन से हर घर में खुशियां और हर दिल में सुकून आए।

गणपति बप्पा मोरया! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BKGJyHdhHw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 14, 2026

Sai Pallavi shared a motion poster of her film Ramayana and wrote, "Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi. May our beloved Ganesha bless us (sic)."

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi tweeted, "Ganpati Bappa Maurya .. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all (sic)."

Ganpati Bappa Maurya .. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 14, 2026

Urmila Shares Throwback Memory

Urmila Matondkar shared a beautiful throwback picture with Bappa and wrote, "गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Bappa, This year I don’t have a long list of wishes. Just keep people safe. Give them reason to smile, Strength for the days they don’t talk about and when life gets difficult, remind them that they don’t have to face it alone. 😇😇 Missing all the pandals and darshan in Mumbai this year due to travel 🙏🏻 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi beautiful people!! Flashback picture, Ganesh Chaturthi, Jai Ganesh (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal also wish our readers a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.