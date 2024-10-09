 Sanjay Dutt & Wife Maanayata Dutt Renew Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage, Take Pheras In VIRAL Video
Sanjay Dutt tied the knot to Maanayata Dutt in 2008 after being in a relationship for almost two years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
article-image

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt, who have been married for 16 years, renewed their wedding vows again. Although they haven't released a full video of the ceremony yet, a clip featuring their pheras is circulating on social media. In it, the actor is seen wearing a saffron-coloured ethnic dhoti kurta; his wife, on the other hand, wore a white-printed suit. 

In the video, as the pandit recited the mantras, the couple were seen holding each other's hands and taking their pheras.

Check out the viral video:

Recently, the duo celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. Sanjay took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video with the caption, "Happy anniversary Mom, thank you for being the best part of my life and thank you for the 2 most wonderful children you have given me, love you the most Mom, I will always be by your side even after the end of the world, love you and happy anniversary @maanayata."

Maanayata wrote, "Sweet sixteen!!! Celebrating the sweet and sour moments of our life….forever… and ever……together! Love you always!!!!!"

Maanayata and Sanjay officiated their love by tying the knot at the Taj Exotica in Goa on February 7, 2008, after a 2-year courtship, in an intimate ceremony among the presence of their close friends and family. They are parents to twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

It is said that the couple met at a Bollywood party. Born to a Muslim family, Maanayata converted to Hinduism to validate their wedding.

Sanjay was earlier married to Richa Sharma, with whom he has a daughter, Trishala. The actor had also tied the knot to Rhea Pillai from 1998 to 2008.

