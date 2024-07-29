Sanjay Dutt Treats Himself To Nearly ₹4 Crore Swanky New Range Rover Car On 65th Birthday, Takes It For A Spin (VIDEO)

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 65th birthday today, July 29. On this special occasion, he treated himself to a swanky new Range Rover car, which is nearly priced around Rs. 4 crore.

The actor thanked his fans, who had gathered to wish him a happy birthday, as he stepped out of his Mumbai residence. Later, he took his brand-new Range Rover for a spin and he was behind the wheels of a newly purchased car.

Check out the video:

Earlier today, Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt, took to her social media handle to wish her husband. She penned a sweet note that read, "Happy….happiest birthday to my bestest half… Sanjay Dutt. my strongest and full of life support system…. Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges…."

"You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally! keep it that way, invincible!!! You are precious and special not only to me but to many more….who love and adore you with all their heart….My star…keep shining bright…always and ever!! Much love," she added.

Meanwhile, on Dutt's 65th birthday, the makers of KD - The Devil unveiled his first-look poster, in which he will play the role of Dhak Deva. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Naniah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fetehi.

On the work front, Sanjay has Ghudchadi, where he will reunite with Raveena Tandon. Also starring Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani.

The romantic comedy is scheduled to premiere on August 9 on Jio Cinema.

He also has Aditya Dhar's yet-to-be-titled film with Ranveer Singh in the lead.