Saira Banu Reveals Sanjay Dutt Wanted To 'Marry' Her: 'He Holds Special Place In My Heart'

Veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu wished actor Sanjay Dutt on his 65th birthday on Monday with a heartwarming post. She stated that he has always been like family to her and the late Dilip Kumar, and also recalled an incident when the actor had said that he wanted to marry Saira.

Saira shared a picture of Sanjay with Dilip Kumar and wrote, "Sanjay Dutt has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we've watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today."

"I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her - this cute, good-looking kid... Nargis Ji would then shake his hands and say, "Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe?" And then Sanju would look at me and say, "Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga" in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju," she reminisced.

She went on to say, "Many hands make light work and we've all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday."

On the work front, Dutt was last seen in the 2023 film, Leo, which starred Vijay in the lead. He is currently gearing up for the release of Ghudchadi, along with Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan and Khushaali Kumar. The film will stream on Jio Cinema from August 9.

He will also share the screen with Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in Aditya Dhar's next.