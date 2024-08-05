Sanaya Irani Recalls Being Harassed In Mumbai Bus: 'He Touched My Knee, Masturbated While Looking At Me'

Actress Sanaya Irani, who shot to fame with her role in the daily soap, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, recently revealed a shocking incident when she was harassed in a moving bus in Mumbai. She recalled that she was in college at that time and a man flashed at her while she was with her friend.

During her conversation with Hauterrfly, Sanaya recalled her harrowing experience inside a bus in Mumbai. "Once, I was in a bus while going home from college and I felt something on my knee. I thought it must be some insect and just brushed it off. Then I felt it again, and at that time, I saw that the man sitting in the seat in front of me was touching my knee through the gap between the seats."

"He then got up, went to the other side, he sat there, looked at me, and started masturbating. My friend suggested we should just get off at the next stop, and while I initially protested, we deboarded the bus eventually. That incident was scary, to be honest," she added.

'Man gestured at me while masturbating': Sanaya

She also recalled another incident when a man indulged in an indecent act in public. "This once, there was a guy just masturbating at the bus stop. And he kept gesturing at me, asking me to look at him do it. But I just ignored him."

Sanaya, however, added that barring a couple of incidents, she has always found Mumbai safe and also shared that she has never been the one to get bogged down by such incidents.

About Sanaya Irani

Sanaya marked her acting debut in the 2006 film Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol in lead roles. However, it was her stint on television which gave her breakthrough and made her a household name.

She starred in some of the very popular shows on TV, including Left Right Left, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi and Miley Jab Hum Tum. But it was her character of Khushi Kumari Gupta Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? that cemented her place in the small screen industry.

Besides, Sanaya also starred in shows like Chhanchhan and Rangrasiya, and participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Bigg Boss 7, Khatra Khatra Khatra, among others.