 Actress Lavanya Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Raj Tarun's Friend Of Injuring Her Private Parts: 'He Threatened To Kill Me'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentActress Lavanya Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Raj Tarun's Friend Of Injuring Her Private Parts: 'He Threatened To Kill Me'

Actress Lavanya Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Raj Tarun's Friend Of Injuring Her Private Parts: 'He Threatened To Kill Me'

Lavanya stated that she suffered from a stomach ailment and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun and his ex-girlfriend Lavanya's ugly feud escalated during a live TV debate when she threw a sandal at Tarun's friend, Sekhar Basha, resulting in a chaotic on-air confrontation.

Days after the incident, Lavanya accused Sekhar of assaulting her. As per a report in M9 News, during a YouTube interview, she claimed that Basha injured her private parts by kicking her in the stomach and back.

Further, she stated that she suffered from a stomach ailment and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Read Also
Video: Tollywood Actress Lavanya Throws Sandal At Ex-Boyfriend & Actor Raj Tarun's Friend On Live TV
article-image

Later, Lavanya said that she filed a police complaint, after which Basha hurled stones at her house and threatened to kill her.

She claimed that Raj had forced her into having an abortion by threatening to marry her and causing her to become pregnant. Tarun admitted they had lived together for years but denied these allegations.

Lavanya said that Raj left her for another actress, Malvi Malhotra, and got her entangled in drug-related problems. However, according to Raj, Lavanya's drug use was the reason for their split.

Read Also
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Fame Mehaboob Shaikh Booked For Organising Rave Party In Hyderabad, 11 Litre Of...
article-image

Meanwhile, Raj, who has been accused of cheating on Lavanya, has moved the High Court to seek anticipatory bail on August 1. The court hearing might take place on Friday, August 9.

Basha, who has been actively participating in debates and interviews to defend Tarun, had earlier displayed call records and messages to counter Lavanya's claims. 

Raj, however, stated that his primary focus remains on his career and personal well-being, and he intends to let the legal system address the ongoing disputes.

On the work front, Raj's latest Telugu film, Thiragabadara Saami, was released recently. The movie also stars Malvi Malhotra in the lead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is Sana Makbul The Mysterious 'Dimple Wali' Munawar Faruqui Spoke About In Bigg Boss 17? Actress...

Is Sana Makbul The Mysterious 'Dimple Wali' Munawar Faruqui Spoke About In Bigg Boss 17? Actress...

Shraddha Kapoor UNFOLLOWS Boyfriend Rahul Mody On Instagram Days After Making Relationship Official

Shraddha Kapoor UNFOLLOWS Boyfriend Rahul Mody On Instagram Days After Making Relationship Official

Actress Lavanya Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Raj Tarun's Friend Of Injuring Her Private Parts: 'He...

Actress Lavanya Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Raj Tarun's Friend Of Injuring Her Private Parts: 'He...

Here's Why Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Shilpa Shinde Had Called Off Her Engagement With Yeh Rishta Kya...

Here's Why Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Shilpa Shinde Had Called Off Her Engagement With Yeh Rishta Kya...

Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES Telugu Star Who Paid To Run His Flop Film In Theatres; Netizens Feel It Is...

Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES Telugu Star Who Paid To Run His Flop Film In Theatres; Netizens Feel It Is...