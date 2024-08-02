Video: Tollywood Actress Lavanya Throws Sandal At Ex-Boyfriend & Actor Raj Tarun's Friend On Live TV

X

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing feud between Tollywood actor Raj Tarun and his ex-girlfriend Lavanya, a recent live TV debate turned chaotic when Lavanya took off her sandal and hurled it at Sekhar Basha, a friend of Tarun.

The incident occurred during a heated exchange on Zee Telugu News, where Lavanya confronted Basha, who has been defending Tarun across various media platforms for the past couple of weeks.

In the video, Lavanya could be seen removing and throwing her sandal at Basha as he spoke to the anchor, leaving another person stunned. Moments later, Basha stood up and charged at Lavanya confronting and threatening her to hit again.

The altercation on live television has since gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Shoes thrown in live debate, Not hindi but south debate did is first😭 pic.twitter.com/lO3oI63jBm — Lala (@FabulasGuy) August 1, 2024

This altercation comes after Lavanya alleged that Tarun abandoned her for another actress, Malvi Malhotra and that she has faced legal issues related to drug possession in the past.

As per reports, Lavanya who looked visibly agitated, reacted violently when Badha accused her of encouraging drug use among youngsters.

During the live broadcast, Lavanya threw her sandal at Basha, hitting him in the process, which led to further commotion on-air.

Basha, who has been actively participating in debates and interviews to defend Tarun, had earlier displayed call records and messages to counter Lavanya's claims.

However, Tarun, who has been maintaining a low profile amid the media frenzy, clarified that his relationship with Lavanya ended due to her drug-related issues and stated that she is currently involved with Mastan Sai, with whom she has reportedly had legal disputes.

Tarun has chosen not to engage further with the media, indicating that he plans to address the matter through legal channels with documented evidence.

The dispute has caused a stir in the Tollywood industry, with Lavanya's accusations and subsequent public outbursts adding fuel to the fire. The upcoming release of Tarun's film "Tiragabadara Saami," featuring Malvi Malhotra, has further complicated the situation, as Lavanya's claims continue to unfold.