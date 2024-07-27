'He Took My Hand & Unzipped His Pants': Tillotama Shome Recalls Getting Molested By Man In Delhi (VIDEO)

Tillotama Shome is a well-known actress, who has starred in several web series including Delhi Crime, The Night Manager and Lust Stories 2, among others. Recently, she recalled a horrific incident of getting molested by a stranger in Delhi.

In an interview with Hautterfly, Tillotama Shome recounted an unsettling experience from her time in Delhi. She was waiting for a bus on a winter evening when no buses were stopping and it was getting dark. Suddenly, a car then pulled up, and six men got out. So, she physically distanced away from them inorder to protect herself.

"Then some cat call started. Somebody threw a small stone. I moved away a little bit more. Then I was like, I have to go from here. Now either I run, but they can outrun me. They'll outnumber me," she added.

Later, she decided to stand in the middle of the road and ask for a lift. Although several cars passed by, none of them stopped. Eventually she saw a car approaching from a distance with a medical sign and she got into the front seat with the stranger.

"We just moved a little bit. He took my hand and he unzipped his pants and I guess he wanted me to do whatever. The moment he forced my hand, it was like an instinct hit, like hitting out. I don't know what I did, but he had to stop his car because something happened. He swerved, whatever. And he asked me to get out," said Tillotama.

Calling it a terrifying experience, she said that she was shaken by it, but her instinct to fight back helped her get out of the situation

On the work front, Shome was last seen in Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper alongside Manav Kaul in the lead. She played the role of Bindi Jain.