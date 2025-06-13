Sana Makbul Diagnosed With Liver Cirrhosis Amid Autoimmune Hepatitis Treatment: 'Trying Not To Get Liver Transplant'

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Sana Makbul, was recently hospitalised after her health deteriorated and she has now revealed that she has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. The actress shared that she is trying her best to not get a liver transplant, adding that the journey has not been easy.

Sana, who had been battling autoimmune hepatitis for quite some time now, told Hindustan Times, "Recently things got worse. My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I’ve now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. I’m trying to stay strong and taking one day at a time."

She went on to say that not just her, but even the doctors are trying everything in their might to avoid a liver transplant. "I’ve started immunotherapy — it’s really intense and tiring. Some days are harder than others. But I’m holding on to hope. I just want to get better without needing something so big as a liver transplant," she shared.

"It’s not going to be easy, but I am not ready to give up so easily. Some days I cry, some days I laugh, but every day, I try. As they say, healing is a journey, and I’m learning as I go," she added.

Sana revealed that the liver cirrhosis did not happen overnight and that she was managing pretty well, until her condition flared up. "It has made me pause my work commitments. I’ve had to pause a few things, and it breaks my heart a little, as I have worked really hard to achieve all the success, and now when things were falling into place, my health is not in great shape," she rued.

The actress mentioned that though the diagnosis has been challenging for her, physically, emotionally and mentally, she has strived to not give up at any cost. "I’ll come out of this stronger, and that I am pretty sure of, as I am a fighter," she averred.

Sana was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis in 2020.