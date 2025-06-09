'Keep Me In Your Duas': Sana Makbul Shares FIRST Post After Doctor Reveals She Is Battling 'Grave Condition' In Hospital

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner and actress Sana Makbul shared her first note on social media on Monday, a day after her doctor friend revealed that she was hospitalised and was battling a "grave condition". The actress shared an update about her health and asked fans to pray for her.

Sana took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with the infamous 'Labubu doll' that seems to be the internet's latest obsession. "And in the middle of my chaos, he got my first Labubu (sic)," she wrote, without revealing who the 'He' in question was.

Along with that, she also wrote, "Keep me in your duas. I am better (sic)."

On Sunday, Sana's close friend, Dr Aashna Kanchwala, posted a photo of the actress from the hospital, in which she looked visibly weak. "My strongest Diva. I’m so proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger… Allah is with you. And I am always standing by you. Get well soon my love @divasana (sic)," Aashna wrote.

Sana's health scare and subsequent hospitalisation comes months after the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis. In March this year, she told Bharti Singh that she was diagnosed with the condition in 2020.

"It has no specific symptoms... in this, my body cells are attacking the organ, so in my case, it’s sometimes Lupus; it hits your kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver," she had shared.

She had also revealed how she has to take steroids and suppressants as part of her treatment.