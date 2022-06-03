'Samrat Prithviraj is a very important film in my career,' says Bollywood star Akshay Kumar

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical film, Samrat Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay believes that Samrat Prithviraj is one of the most crucial films of his career.

The actor says, “Samrat Prithviraj is a very important film in my career. It is my legacy project because I’m getting to honour the legendary Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to bring his heroism and life on screen. I hope this film inspires many to lead their life with strong values and get the courage to stand up against any and every evil. Samrat Prithviraj, to me, is a rare project.”

Akshay explains why Samrat Prithviraj is such a special film for him. He shares, “It combines my love for India, enables me to tell a story that is rooted in India’s history and folklore and is also a film for every audience segment. As an actor, I love telling stories that can reach everyone, and people can have a community viewing experience. Samrat Prithviraj is a film that sits at the top of the ladder. It is also a spectacle that will leave audiences awe-struck.”

He adds, “Coming out of the pandemic, people want to watch films with their families and relive the theatrical experience that they used to have. Samrat Prithviraj will deliver on this because it is truly an incredible family entertainer told with a scale that’s fit to honour the daredevilry of the brave Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.”

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. Debutante Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved princess Sanyogita. The film is set to release today (June 3) in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.