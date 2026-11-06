'Same Qualities Hain': Salman Khan Compares Maatrubhumi Character To Lord Ram When Asked If Ramayana Will Affect His Film - VIDEO |

At the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman Khan was asked whether the buzz surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana could affect his film. Responding to the question, the actor drew parallels between Lord Ram's qualities and those of his character in Maatrubhumi, suggesting that the two share similar virtues.

Salman Khan Draws Parallels Between His Character & Lord Ram

Salman highlighted the qualities of Lord Ram and explained how his character in Maatrubhumi shares similar virtues. "Dekhiye, Ram ji ki kya qualities thi? Best husband, best son, best father, best warrior and the best brother. Toh ye qualities thi, ab is character mein same qualities hain," Salman said.

In Maatrubhumi, Salman is playing the role of an Army officer that is inspired by Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who led Indian troops during the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese forces. Colonel Santosh Babu was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery. The film centres on his leadership, courage and sacrifice during the confrontation, while also exploring the human and emotional cost of war.

Maatrubhumi Release Date

Salman also announced the film's new release date and addressed the delay. He revealed that the team initially expected to complete the shoot in 45-50 days; however, the filming took longer than anticipated. Explaining the delay, Salman said the makers wanted to ensure the film's VFX met audience expectations and did not leave any room for flaws. Salman said, "We just want this picture to visually blow everyone's mind. And it's a beautifully shot film."

Salman further revealed that Maatrubhumi was initially expected to release in January or June, before the date was shifted to August. Confirming the new release date, Salman revealed that Maatrubhumi is now scheduled to hit cinemas on December 4, 2026.