Samay Raina Sets Global YouTube Record Days After India's Got Latent 2 Finale | Instagran

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has created history by becoming the first YouTuber globally to cross the milestone of one million channel members. YouTube officially confirmed the achievement through its latest post on the Google India blog, congratulating the comedian for building a strong connection with his audience through his content and shows.

The milestone comes days after the second season of Samay's popular show, India's Got Latent, concluded. The latest season aired on both YouTube and Netflix, with some episodes also released exclusively for members of his YouTube channel.

Samay Raina Becomes World's First YouTuber To Cross 1 Million Channel Members

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YouTube Praise Samay Raina's Journey

Lauding Samay's journey, YouTube highlighted how the comedian has transformed his channel into a popular destination for audiences. “From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India's Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions," the platform stated.

The Google India blog further noted that Samay's one-million-member milestone reflects a growing trend of audiences supporting their favourite creators through paid memberships. It revealed that in June 2026 alone, more than 1.2 million fans in India purchased at least one YouTube channel membership, contributing to a year-on-year increase of over 25 per cent in membership revenue for Indian creators.

The achievement also holds special significance, as it comes nearly two years after Samay found himself at the center of a major controversy over his comedy show, India's Got Latent.

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As of now, the comedian has not reacted publicly to the milestone.