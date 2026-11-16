Samay Raina Enjoys Cafe Date With Rumoured Girlfriend Medha Shankr In Mumbai Months After Denying Wedding Rumours—VIDEO

Samay Raina, Medha Shankr Spotted Together At Mumbai Cafe | Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina and 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr have been in the spotlight amid ongoing dating rumours. While neither has confirmed their relationship, their public appearances and social media interactions have continued to fuel speculation. Rumours gained momentum after Medha appeared as a panelist on Samay's show, India's Got Latent Season 2, where the comedian publicly referred to her as his "sabse achhi dost" (best friend).

Samay Raina, Medha Shankr Spotted Together At Mumbai Cafe

Amid the buzz, Samay and Medha were spotted together at a Mumbai cafe on Sunday evening, November 15. In a video circulating on social media, Samay, dressed in a blue T-shirt, was seen hugging a friend, while Medha, dressed in black, stood beside him. Samay's friend and content creator Shakshi Shetty was also spotted at the cafe.

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Medha Shankr Attends Samay Raina's Diwali Party

Recently, Samay hosted a Diwali party at his Mumbai residence, which was attended by several of his close friends, including Medha. A picture shared by Shakshi showed the actress posing with Samay's mother, Sweety Raina. Samay also shared a solo picture with Medha, further fuelling speculation about their rumoured relationship.

Medha Shankr, Samay Raina On Wedding Buzz

Rumours recently surfaced claiming that Samay and Medha were planning to get married in December. However, the duo dismissed the speculation on the same day with humorous reactions on social media. “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone,” Raina wrote.

Medha reshared Samay’s post and responded with laughing emojis. She later shared another meme on Instagram, writing, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like.”

Samay Raina Confirms He's Dating

While Samay has not publicly revealed his girlfriend’s identity, he had dropped a hint about being in a relationship during an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, which aired in late October 2026. During a game segment, Varun Dhawan called the comedian, who casually mentioned that he was "chilling with my girlfriend."

However, he did not reveal who she was, leaving fans speculating about his rumoured relationship with Medha.