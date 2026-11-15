Emotional Samay Raina Reveals Asking ChatGPT If He Could Bring His Show Back After Latent Controversy As He Wraps Up Season 2- VIDEO

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina got emotional while delivering his final speech as he wrapped up Season 2 of India's Got Latent. The season's last episode was released on Sunday (November 15), and clips of Samay getting teary-eyed during his speech soon went viral on social media.

Recalling the difficult phase he went through after the controversy surrounding the show, Samay revealed that he was in Canada and battling depression two years ago. During that time, he would turn to ChatGPT and ask whether he would ever be able to bring India's Got Latent back.

"Main likhta tha ChatGPT ko, 'What do you think, will Samay Raina ever be able to bring his show back?' Aur vo likhta tha 'It's not clear right now'," Samay said.

Samay Raina just got super emotional wrapping up Season 2 of India's Got Latent and the whole speech is honestly so wholesome 🥺 • He opened up about being completely depressed in Canada two years ago, admitting he used to literally ask ChatGPT if he would ever be able to bring his show back. • He talked about how he never expected the concept to blow up this massive and have mainstream Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan casually pulling up to the panel. • After thanking his friends for sticking by him and dropping one last hilarious Honey Singh joke to lighten the mood, he officially signed off to end the second season. Seeing him go from asking AI if he'd ever make a comeback to running the biggest comedy show in the country is genuinely such a wild full-circle moment man. 🙏 — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) November 15, 2026

The comedian also spoke about how he never imagined the show would become such a massive success. He recalled how mainstream Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, casually appeared on the panel.

Samay also expressed gratitude to his friends for standing by him and supporting him through the difficult period. Rapper Raftaar appeared as a special guest in the season's final episode.

Latent controversy

Season 1 of India's Got Latent landed in controversy after a remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia about a contestant's parents sparked backlash. Several FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva Mukhija and others associated with the episode.

The backlash also led to the removal of Season 1 from Samay Raina’s YouTube channel.

Reflecting on his life before the controversy, Samay had earlier said, “I sometimes wonder if I should’ve edited that video. I had such a great life going on till January 2025. Every YouTube video of mine had 5 to 6 crore views. Every reel, every podcast is talking about me. I’m in all their thumbnails. Every celebrity wants to meet me. All other comedians are jealous of me. They were struggling to make similar content. It was so much fun. I was king.”

The comedian first gained prominence after winning Season 2 of Comicstaan in 2019.