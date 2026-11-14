Samay Raina's 'Husband' Remark On India's Got Latent 2 For Salma Deewani Lands Him In Controversy; Maulana Khalil Rahman Noori Says, 'Galat Hai Yeh'

Samay Raina's 'Husband' Remark On India's Got Latent 2 For Salma Deewani Lands Him In Controversy | Netflix

An episode of India's Got Latent season 2 was released on Netflix on Friday, and one of the remarks by Samay Raina about a contestant named Salma Deewani has landed him in controversy. While talking to Salma, aka Bhagyashree Tarke, Samay asked her if someone had come with her. She said that she came to Mumbai alone, but a cousin who stays here had accompanied her. Huma Qureshi, who was also a part of the panel, asked her, "Who cousin?" Samay replied, "Husband honge."

Now, this statement by Samay has not gone down well with many people on social media, and he is facing backlash for it. Even All India Sunni Jamiat Ulama secretary Maulana Khalil Rahman Noori told IANS, "Morally speaking, this is wrong. I don't think it's right. He shouldn't have passed the comment like this. It is her personal matter with whom she has come and with whom she has not come. To say that she has come with her husband or someone else, that is not right. This is wrong."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Islamic scholar Maulana Khalil ur Rehman Nuri says, “This is an inappropriate remark and something that can vitiate the atmosphere. Filing FIRs against each other also creates an atmosphere of hostility. A trend has emerged in the name of publicity: first, do something controversial, then face a case, apologise afterwards and finally get the matter settled.” — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

He further stated that the comment is wrong and such things can vitiate the atmosphere. He added that filing FIRs against each other can also spoil the hostility.

Noori said, "A trend has emerged in the name of publicity: first, do something controversial, then face a case, apologise afterwards and finally get the matter settled."

Samay has not yet reacted to the controversy.

India's Got Latent Controversies

This is not the first time, when Samay and IGL have landed in a controversy. Season 1 of the show had faced a huge controversy after a remark by Ranveer Allahbadia on a contestant's parents didn't go down well with people. FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, and others who were a part of the episode.

A Hyderabadi muslim girl named salama diwani came on India's got Latent. Samay Raina : "Salama Diwani, who came with you". Salma said her cousin. Huma Qureshi: "Who is her cousin ?". Samay Raina : "Husband uske". https://t.co/sYWuoCQXcF — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) November 14, 2026

In season 2, one of the episodes featuring Sharon Verma had made headlines for wrong reasons. Samay made a remark on her about being a Bihari and shiftinf to Mumbai, and later she replied with a statement referencing the comedian's Kashmiri identity and the 1990s Kashmiri Pandit exodus.