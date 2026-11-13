Samay Raina To Appear On Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 9 As Guest? Comedian Drops THIS Hint

File photo of Samay Raina with Karan Johar |

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina sparked speculation about his possible appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 9. The comedian recently surprised fans by sharing a picture of the show's poster on his Instagram story. Although he did not add any caption or explanation, his post has led to rumours that he could be one of the upcoming guests on the celebrity chat show.

Neither Samay nor the makers of Koffee With Karan have officially confirmed his appearance so far. However, several accounts on X have claimed that the comedian could share the famous couch with his girlfriend, actress Medha Shankr.

According to these claims, their episode is reportedly locked in as the second-last episode of the season.

Samay Raina Previously Dropped A Hint On Koffee With Karan

Interestingly, Samay had already become a talking point on the show during an earlier episode featuring actor Varun Dhawan.

During a fun segment, Varun was asked to call someone and get them to say, “Hi Karan, it's me.” He decided to call Samay, but their conversation took an unexpected turn when the comedian casually revealed, “At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend.”

Karan Johar, who was listening to their conversation, reminded Samay that he was on Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker-host then encouraged him to be more open about his personal life and jokingly said, “This is how you should be on Koffee With Karan. Come out and tell me the truth about your girlfriend.”

Samay Raina finally said SORRY to Varun Dhawan for his rude behaviour. 😭 Remember when Varun called Samay on Koffee With Karan? Samay’s behaviour during that phone call came across as quite rude and awkward. Samay has now realised his mistake and personally apologised to Varun. Better late than never! 😂 — Yash Negi (@yashsystum) October 30, 2026

The interaction had already fuelled curiosity among viewers about whether Samay would eventually make an appearance on the show. His recent Instagram story has now added to the speculation.

Koffee With Karan 9 Guests So Far

Several popular celebrities have appeared on the ninth season of Koffee With Karan so far. The guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The current season is also the final instalment of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show, making the remaining episodes even more anticipated.