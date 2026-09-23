Medha Shankr Steps Out Of Rumoured Boyfriend Samay Raina's ₹1.3 Crore Car, Gets Surprised Upon Seeing Paps - VIDEO

Medha Shankr Spotted In Samay Raina’s Car Amid Dating Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Medha Shankr has once again sparked speculation about her rumoured relationship with stand-up comedian Samay Raina. Days after dating and wedding rumours surrounding the two surfaced online, Medha was spotted stepping out of Samay’s luxury black Toyota Vellfire MPV in Juhu, Mumbai.

Medha Shankr Spotted In Samay Raina's Car Amid Dating Rumours

Medha had stepped out for a salon visit when paparazzi spotted her outside Samay's vehicle. In a video that has surfaced on social media, the actress appeared surprised after noticing the photographers and is seen reacting to their presence before making her way ahead.

Check out the video:

No Official Confirmation

Medha and Samay have been linked romantically for some time. However, neither Medha nor Samay has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

The latest sighting has once again grabbed attention, particularly because Medha was seen stepping out of Samay's luxury car. While the video has added to the ongoing buzz surrounding their equation, there has been no official confirmation from either of them regarding their relationship status.

Medha Shankr, Samay Raina On Wedding Buzz

Rumours recently surfaced claiming that Samay and Medha were planning to get married in December. However, the duo dismissed the speculation on the same day with humorous reactions on social media. “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone,” Raina wrote.

Medha reshared Samay’s post and responded with laughing emojis. She later shared another meme on Instagram, writing, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like.”

Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr 'Good Friend'

Samay and Medha have been linked for some time after being spotted together on several occasions. Their appearance together on India’s Got Latent Season 2 further fuelled dating rumours.

During the episode, amid the ongoing speculation about their relationship, Samay referred to Medha as his “sabse accha dost” (very good friend).

Fans have also speculated that Samay and Medha may have holidayed together in Switzerland. Some social media users pointed to similarities between their pictures and locations as possible hints that they were travelling together.