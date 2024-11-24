 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Jibe At Naga Chaitanya Ahead Of His Wedding, Reveals Spending 'Ridiculous' Amount On His 'Useless' Gifts
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Jibe At Naga Chaitanya Ahead Of His Wedding, Reveals Spending 'Ridiculous' Amount On His 'Useless' Gifts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a subtle dig at Naga Chaitanya. During a fun challenge, Varun Dhawan asked Samantha, "What’s the most ridiculous amount of money you’ve spent on something completely useless?" Samantha replied, "My ex’s expensive gifts." Samantha's comment comes just days before Naga Chaitanya's second wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, currently enjoying the success of her recently released spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, took a subtle dig at her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Amazon Prime Video treated fans to a lighthearted chit-chat video featuring Samantha and Varun Dhawan, where they played a fun game, showcasing their camaraderie.

During the interaction, Varun Dhawan asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, "What’s the most ridiculous amount of money you’ve spent on something completely useless?" Samantha replied, "My ex’s expensive gifts." When Varun asked further, "Which is how much?" Samantha responded, "Quite a bit."

Check out the video:

article-image

Samantha's comment comes just days before Naga Chaitanya's second wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a lavish two-day wedding in Goa in 2017 but split after four years of marriage in 2021. Reportedly, the actress is in a relationship with Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru.

article-image

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged on August 8 at Nagarjuna’s home in the presence of both their families. The duo will be tying the knot on December 4 at his family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in a traditional Telugu ceremony. The Akkineni and Daggubati families, apart from Sobhita’s parents and relatives, will be in attendance.

Sharing the engagement photos on social media in a joint post, Dhulipala wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. –From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan"

Take a look:

article-image

