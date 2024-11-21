Sobhita Dhulipala To Wear Kanjeevarm Silk Saree For Wedding: Inspiration For Winter Brides From The Actress' Ethnic Collection

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 21, 2024
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is set to marry actor Naga Chaitanya on December 4, and her choice of a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree for the upcoming wedding reflects her love for traditional sarees
All images from Sobhita's Instagram
Known for her impeccable style, Sobhita often adorns classic six-yard drapes with her personal touch for traditional functions and events
For winter brides seeking minimalist yet exquisite wedding outfit inspiration, the actress' saree collection is perfect for you:
A Kanjivaram silk saree is a classic option for a traditional wedding function. It's not only comfortable attire but also reflects your cultural significance at the wedding
For the engagement function, you can opt for a breathtaking ivory saree adorned with intricate embellishments and motifs, perfect for a minimal look
A tissue saree is a trendy choice of many B-town celebs, including Sobhita. Hop on the trend and exude elegance in a gold tissue six-yard for the mehndi function this wedding season
For brides looking to add a fun element to their sangeet ensemble, a multi-hued saree or a trendy printed drape can be the perfect choice. Opt for fabrics that are comfortable and lightweight, allowing you to dance effortlessly at sangeet function
Lastly, for the reception look, you can consider a sequined saree with stunning embroidery and shiny embellishments that will make you glow at the night event