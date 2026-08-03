Salman Khan Recalls Time In Jail On Alliance: '50-70 People In Small Area, Only One Bathroom, Lizards Everywhere' - VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a rare comment about his time in jail while appearing on the reality show Alliance to support his brother, Sohail Khan. In the latest promo of the Prime Video series, Salman Khan is seen entering the house after Sohail had a difficult week in the competition.

During a conversation with the contestants, the actor opened up on his past prison experience and described the conditions inside the jail.

Salman said, "Bohot saalon pehle jab jail gaya tha toh we had bars in front of us. In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people...one bathroom, Indian-style commode, kabhi chhipkali hain and more than that it is filled all the way till here (hand gesture to show high up)."

Sohail Khan & all the housemates are visibly emotional as #SalmanKhan opens up about the hardships & difficult moments he went through during his time in jail. The way Bhai describes everything is deeply moving, leaving everyone emotional & silent #Alliance… — Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) August 3, 2026

The actor has previously spent time in jail and police custody in connection with the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases . Across multiple instances, his imprisonment reportedly totalled around 18 days.

This is not the first time Salman has spoken about his experience behind bars. During a 2008 appearance on On the Couch with Koel, he had said, “I was blank. I was chilling. The only tension was the bathroom. That was it. And, the bin, and three, four times I have gone in and out of it. If someone wants to put you in, you go in quietly. When you know you haven’t done it, you go in head high.”

Sohail Khan's emotional revelation

Salman's appearance comes shortly after Sohail made an emotional confession on Alliance. The actor revealed that he was sexually harassed as a child and kept the incident to himself for years before finally opening up to his father as an adult.

Sohail shared, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, 'Daddy, this happened to me.' He said, 'Beta, tune itne saalon tak apne andar rakha isse (Son, you kept this inside you for so many years).' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance premiered on Prime Video in 2026. The reality competition series features celebrities from the worlds of films, television, digital entertainment and sports as they compete in physically and mentally demanding challenges while forming and breaking alliances to stay in the game.