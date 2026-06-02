 Salman Khan Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Kala Hiran, Film Based On His Blackbuck Poaching Case
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Salman Khan Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Kala Hiran, Film Based On His Blackbuck Poaching Case

A few days ago, a movie based on Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, titled Kala Hiran, was announced. Now, Salman's team has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, June 02, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
Salman Khan Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Kala Hiran, Film Based On His Blackbuck Poaching Case

After the controversial film Udaipur Files, producer Amit Jani and director Bharat S. Shrinate, a couple of days ago, announced a movie titled Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The movie is based on Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and the poster has already created a buzz on social media. The makers are all set to release the teaser on June 21, 2026. However, Salman's team has sent a legal notice to the makers.

Jani took to X (Twitter) to share the notice and wrote, "Salman Khan has started threatening people associated with the movie Kala Buck by sending them notices." Check out the tweet below...

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