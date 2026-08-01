Alliance: Salman Khan's Surprise Entry Leaves Sohail Khan Emotional; Heartwarming Hug After Injury & Self-Nomination Steals Hearts- VIDEO

Alliance: Salman Khan's Surprise Entry Leaves Sohail Khan In Tears |

The new promo of the upcoming episode of Prime Video's Alliance shows Salman Khan making a surprise entry into the house. As reported earlier, the superstar entered wearing a denim shirt, charcoal trousers, and a cowboy hat. The contestants, who were seated together, appeared completely caught off guard by his arrival, with everyone reacting in utter shock.

While the housemates were left stunned, Sohail Khan was visibly the most surprised to see his brother. His expression quickly changed from disbelief to joy, and he became emotional as he walked up to hug Salman. Embracing his younger brother, Salman smiled and asked, "Kya bhai?"

The heartwarming moment instantly went viral on social media. Sharing the clip on X, a user wrote, "Sohail Khan was shocked upon seeing #SalmanKhan in Alliance, then went and hugged him emotionally." Another commented, "Not only Sohail Khan, everyone was shocked." Reacting to Sohail getting teary-eyed, a viewer tweeted, "Big brother is always there as his biggest moral support."

Sohail Khan was shocked upon seeing #SalmanKhan in alliance, then went and hugged him emotionally pic.twitter.com/UzA6Z01WxS — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) August 1, 2026

Salman's surprise visit came at a time when Sohail had been feeling low inside the Alliance house ever since ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's exit and his groin injruy. In the latest episode, the actor even nominated himself for elimination, admitting that he had not been able to contribute to the task due to his injury. However, he also acknowledged that several other contestants were competing despite being injured, and felt he had fallen short of the expectations. His emotional reunion with Salman, therefore, appeared to come at a much-needed moment, with viewers calling it a touching display of brotherly support. Let us further wait to see what advise will reality show veteran host will have for the contestants.

Salman Khan entering the Alliance house episode is expected to be premiered on Sunday, August 2, 2026. The new episodes of Alliance release every day at 12 pm on Prime Video.