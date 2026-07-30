Alliance: Aly Goni Becomes New Ace? Report Claims He Is First Finalist Ahead Of Grand Finale

Alliance: Aly Goni Becomes New Ace? | X

Another week, another Ace, that has become the pattern on Prime Video's Alliance. With the finale fast approaching, the competition inside the house has become more intense than ever. A new report has now revealed the contestant who is likely to become the next Ace.

Alliance: Who Is The New Ace?

According to an India Forums report, Aly Goni has become the new Ace of the Alliance house. However, the development is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers. If the report turns out to be true, Aly will become the show's first finalist. Reports also suggest that he could be the final Ace of the season, with no new Ace expected to be introduced before the grand finale.

Alliance: Salman Khan Visits Brother Sohail Khan Inside The House

Meanwhile, Salman Khan reportedly visited the Alliance house to check on his brother, Sohail Khan, who has been struggling emotionally and physically following the eviction of his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh. According to a News18 report, Sohail also suffered a groin injury during the show. Despite being unfit for the physical task, he continued to participate. Salman reportedly spent around 30 minutes inside the house during his visit.

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Since the show's premiere, the Ace title has changed hands several times, with a new contestant taking charge almost every week. Arslan Goni became the first Ace of the season, followed by a series of power shifts as contestants battled for the coveted position. Mini Mathur and Agu Stanley Chiedozie were among those who later held the title before Kushal Tandon emerged as the latest Ace.

Alliance streams exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing daily at 12 pm IST. The reality show premiered on June 26 and follows a daily release format, with a total of 42 episodes spread across six weeks leading up to the grand finale.