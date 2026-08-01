Salman Khan Hugs Sanjay Dutt; Pens Heartfelt Note, 'Allah, Bhagwan, Jesus Sab Iss Aadhmi Ko Khush Rakhain'

Salman Khan Hugs Sanjay Dutt | Instagram

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 67th birthday on July 29, 2026. But Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday to share a post for his 'Baba'. He shared a couple of pictures where they were both seen hugging each other and sharing an emotional moment.

Salman captioned the pictures as, "Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba (sic)." Check out the post below...

Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba ,baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba , mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah,Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba. pic.twitter.com/chd2ZBdnFJ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 31, 2026

Salman and Sanjay share a great rapport with each other. They have worked together in films like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai, and others. The two also co-hosted Bigg Boss Season 5.

Netizens React To Salman Khan's Post

Reacting to Salman's post, a netizen tweeted, "@BeingSalmanKhan bohot dino ke baad dono sath main sir..dekh ke aisa lagraha hai baba ko apne emotional kar diya.. @duttsanjay kan me kuch bolrahe the ap log 'ek ek ko chun-chunke maaroon ga' (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Absolute wonderful, you r looking handsome while wishing him the bestest in everything in your warmest style, with your cordial gestures you spread happiness, you have the sweetest heart, you truly share deepest bond from the beginning, stay blessed & healthy, good morning:)):) (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Salman bhai ne Sanju Baba ko wish karte-karte emotions full HD mein daal diye, bas grammar aur punctuation ko cameo bhi nahi mila (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Salman's Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, Salman currently has two films lined up. He will be seen in Maatrubhumi, which is slated to release this year. The actor is currently busy with the SVC63 shoot, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

A source told The Free Press Journal that for SVC63, Salman has dropped his fees. The actor usually charges around Rs. 120 crore for a movie, but for Vamshi Paidipally's directorial, he has only charged Rs. 70 crore.