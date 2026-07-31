Salman Khan Drops His Fees For SVC63; Charges Only ₹70 Crore: Source

Salman Khan | File Pic

Rumour has it that Bollywood’s bhai, the man with the largest heart among the superstars, has signed SVC 63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, expected to release on Eid 2027, for just Rs 70 crore. That’s actually just 60% of the fee he normally commands.

His fee is usually anywhere between Rs 120 crore upwards

An insider said, “Salman, whose market value stands at anything over Rs 120 crore upwards for each film he has done for nearly 20 years, has reportedly given this discount to the SVC 63 makers because his longtime friend, Rafi Kazi, is the mediator on the project. Rafi’s name will appear as one of the producers of the film. And it is because of the friend factor that SK has agreed to taking a big cut in his fees upfront.”

But, will he get something on the backend?

Before we go any further on the price matter, the insider claimed he had no knowledge if there was a rider stating that SK will also have a share in the profits, which is usually how it has been for the longest time. However, even the fact that Salman has agreed to work for just Rs 70 crore at this point is praiseworthy. And, an exception.

From Dabangg, Salman owns most of the IPR on his films

Ok, since his Dabangg (2010) days, Salman has hardly worked with outside producers. For e.g., Dabangg was produced by his second brother, Arbaaz Khan. His sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, made Bodyguard (2011), etc. And on most films later, Salman has had the IPR because his home banner, SKF, has always been present.

In fact, even when Salman has done few outside movies, he’s always kept some stake in the IPR or taken the OTT/satellite rights, which, because of his superstardom, amount to over Rs 120 crore to even Rs 140 crore at any given point since 2010. Even the biggest studio, YRF, has given bhai an enviable deal compared to that given to other actors (except Shah Rukh Khan) for movies like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Bhai has done favours for many friends

By the way, Salman not only commands megabucks, he is also known as the star with the largest heart for a reason. He has done cameos and guest appearances for friends like Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh (Raja Shivaji) absolutely free of cost. Devgn told us that Salman tore up the cheque he wrote him for doing the Po Po song appearance in Son of Sardaar (2012), saying, “You are a friend. I don’t charge friends money,” said SK, leaving Devgn touched and thankful.