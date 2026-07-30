'There's A Price To Pay To Be A Star': Salman Khan Got PRP Treatment For Hair When It Was Illegal In India? |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was allegedly undergoing Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy for hair restoration at a time when the treatment was illegal in India, claimed entrepreneur, filmmaker, author and Sunburn Festival co-founder Shailendra Singh. Speaking on the Cyrus Says podcast, Shailendra recalled witnessing Salman receive the procedure during a visit to his residence years ago.

Shailendra shared that the conversation about hair loss began after celebrity manager Reshma Shetty pointed out that he was going bald. Worried, he started looking for solutions. Around the same time, he happened to visit Salman's house for a meeting, where he witnessed something that left him stunned.

Recalling the incident, Shailendra said, "He's eating biryani and all, and from behind a guy comes, strange looking character, puts on gloves... takes out a needle... and starts putting it in his scalp." Shocked by what he was seeing, he remembered thinking, "What the f*** is going on here bro?"

According to Shailendra, Salman noticed his reaction and replied, "There's a price to pay to be a star bro." He then claimed that the procedure being performed was PRP therapy and added, "That time this process was illegal," referring to the period when the treatment was not legally permitted in India.

Explaining the procedure, Shailendra said, "So, basically they take your blood. They fortify it in a lab... That time it was illegal." He further claimed that several Bollywood celebrities underwent the treatment and even named the doctor and clinic where it was allegedly performed, saying, "Half the Bollywood is there, even more than half... Dr. Dinesh Jain, Sparsh Clinic, Khar."

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What is PRP?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is a regenerative treatment that uses a person's own blood to promote healing and tissue repair. In the procedure, a small amount of blood is drawn, processed in a centrifuge to separate and concentrate the platelets, and then injected into the targeted area. For hair restoration, the platelet-rich plasma is injected into the scalp, where the growth factors released by the platelets are believed to stimulate hair follicles, improve hair density and encourage regrowth.