'Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein...': Salman Khan's Cryptic Remark In Alliance Promo Leaves Fans Confused- VIDEO |

The latest episode promo of Prime Video's Alliance has left viewers wondering what went wrong with Sohail Khan. However, it was Salman Khan's unexpected remark about Riteish Deshmukh that sparked confusion online. The superstar jokingly hinted that Riteish's "job was in danger," leaving many puzzled as to why he brought up the Lock Upp 2 host while appearing on Alliance.

The promo opens with Sohail kicking part of the set, startling the contestants with the loud noise. Concerned, everyone rushes to check on him. Moments later, Salman makes a surprise entry into the house, leaving the contestants awestruck.

As Salman walks in, he warmly hugs his younger brother and asks, "Kya bhai?" Sohail then admits, "I freaked out today." Shocked by the confession, Salman responds, "You freaked out today?" He later turns to the contestants and asks, "Koi stress wress to nahi de rahe ho na?" Zaid Darbar is quick to reply, "Bilkul bhi nahi."

🚨 Salman Khan enters #AllianceOnPrime to support his brother Sohail Khan! 🔥



And that promo ending… did Salman just roast Ritesh Deshmukh? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y62y9RDD6r — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 2, 2026

However, it was Salman's next remark that became the biggest talking point. Addressing the contestants, he joked, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai." His comment immediately left viewers trying to decode its meaning. One user asked, "Why did he say Ritesh ki naukri khatre me lag rhi hai? What has Ritesh done?" Another wrote, "But why did he roast Ritesh? Ritesh is not hosting #AllianceOnPrime."

🚨 Salman Khan enters #AllianceOnPrime to support his brother Sohail Khan! 🔥



And that promo ending… did Salman just roast Ritesh Deshmukh? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y62y9RDD6r — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 2, 2026

But why did he roast Ritesh ?

Ritesh is not hosting #AllianceOnPrime — 𝙎 🩵 (@justkudiX_22) August 2, 2026

Salman Khan's special appearance on Alliance comes at a crucial stage in Sohail Khan's journey on the reality show. According to reports, the superstar entered the house to lift his younger brother's spirits after Seema Sajdeh's emotional exit and to motivate him to stay focused on the game despite battling a groin injury. Sohail has struggled physically in recent tasks and has looked emotionally drained following Seema's departure, prompting Salman to step in with words of encouragement as the competition heads into its final stretch.

The new episodes of Alliance release every day at 12 pm only on Prime Video.