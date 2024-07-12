Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Enjoy Rema's Performance On Calm Down At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are tying the knot today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. Earlier today, Rema, who is best known for his song, Calm Down, arrived in India to perform at the wedding of Anant and Radhika.

An inside video from the wedding, currently circulating on social media, shows Rema performing Calm Down on stage. Salman Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Veer Pahariya can be seen enjoying his performance.

Check out the video:

According to Hindustan Times, Rema has charged over ₹25 crore to perform his viral track.

Earlier at Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony, Justin Bieber performed in Mumbai. It was reported that the dad-to-be pocketed a staggering $10 million.

While Badshah and Karan Aujla charged ₹4 crore to perform at sangeet ceremony.

Meanwhile, the lagna vidhi ceremony of Anant and Radhika is underway. Several Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Atlee, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, among others have arrived at Anant and Radhika's wedding in Mumbai.

The couple had their roka ceremony in 2022, followed by an engagement in 2023.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations took place from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Later, the couple had a second pre-wedding cruise party, which was a four-day event from May 29th to June 1.