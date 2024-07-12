 Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Enjoy Rema's Performance On Calm Down At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan, Ranveer Singh Enjoy Rema's Performance On Calm Down At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Enjoy Rema's Performance On Calm Down At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

Rema recently arrived in India to perform at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
article-image

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are tying the knot today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. Earlier today, Rema, who is best known for his song, Calm Down, arrived in India to perform at the wedding of Anant and Radhika.

An inside video from the wedding, currently circulating on social media, shows Rema performing Calm Down on stage. Salman Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Veer Pahariya can be seen enjoying his performance.

Check out the video:

Read Also
VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Blows Flying Kiss To Paps As He Arrives With Gauri Khan at Anant Ambani's...
article-image
Read Also
Justin Bieber TROLLED For His 'Ganji' & Boxers Outfit At Anant Ambani's Sangeet: 'Is This Even...
article-image

According to Hindustan Times, Rema has charged over ₹25 crore to perform his viral track. 

Earlier at Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony, Justin Bieber performed in Mumbai. It was reported that the dad-to-be pocketed a staggering $10 million.

While Badshah and Karan Aujla charged ₹4 crore to perform at sangeet ceremony.

Read Also
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding FULL Guest List: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan To Bachchans...
article-image

Meanwhile, the lagna vidhi ceremony of Anant and Radhika is underway. Several Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Atlee, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, among others have arrived at Anant and Radhika's wedding in Mumbai.

The couple had their roka ceremony in 2022, followed by an engagement in 2023.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations took place from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Later, the couple had a second pre-wedding cruise party, which was a four-day event from May 29th to June 1.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Enjoy Rema's Performance On Calm Down At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Enjoy Rema's Performance On Calm Down At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Blows Flying Kiss To Paps As He Arrives With Gauri Khan at Anant Ambani's...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Blows Flying Kiss To Paps As He Arrives With Gauri Khan at Anant Ambani's...

Ranveer Singh Shows Energetic Moves Dancing To Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee At Anant Ambani-Radhika...

Ranveer Singh Shows Energetic Moves Dancing To Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee At Anant Ambani-Radhika...

Actor Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra Dances With Ranveer Singh At Anant Ambani's Baraat Ahead Of Wedding With Radhika...

Priyanka Chopra Dances With Ranveer Singh At Anant Ambani's Baraat Ahead Of Wedding With Radhika...