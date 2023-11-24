Salman Khan On Social Media Fan Wars: 'I Don't Understand Negativity & Trolling' (WATCH)

Salman Khan during Tiger 3 promotions | ANI

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest Diwali release Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, opened up about fan wars on social media. Fans of Salman are on cloud nine amid the success of Tiger 3, however, time and again they have indulged in fan wars online. During one of his interviews, Salman stated that he has asked his fans to refrain from trolling other actors.

When a reporter asked Salman to comment on fan wars on social media, the actor told ANI, "Humne bahot koshish ki hai unko ye kehne ke liye... main apne fans se hamesha ye kehte rehta hu ki tumhare bhai ka bhai hai (Shah Rukh Khan), toh iske upar koi jaaye nahi. Mere fans jo hai vo nahi karte hai itna zyada. Main aaj kal social media itna dekhta nahi hu but basically, I don't understand this negativity and trolling. The things which I don't understand doesn't bother me."

Take a look at Salman's video here:

Latest : #Salmankhan on Fanwars



I've said to my fans that Keep him like my brother and my fans don't troll him now



Bhai knows we love him @BeingSalmanKhan | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/eGy8qWkvY8 — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) November 24, 2023

Read Also WATCH: Salman Khan Urges Fans To Give Milk To Poor Children Instead Of Pouring On His Posters

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is having a dream run in theatres and has created a storm at box office.

Opening up about the box office collection of Tiger 3, Salman reportedly told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful... we're very grateful and happy about it."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. It is a part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film has earned over Rs 400.50 crore globally within 10 days of its release.

Tiger 3 also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. It revolves around a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina).