WATCH: Salman Khan Urges Fans To Give Milk To Poor Children Instead Of Pouring On His Posters |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his film action Tiger 3, once again addressed those bursting firecrackers inside theatres and pouring milk on his posters on movie release days. Calling the gestures “not cool” Salman sternly asserted that he does not endorse such actions.

Salman said, “Bursting firecrackers in the theater is very dangerous, it's risky, and I am absolutely not in support of it. I understand they are fans, and they do it in excitement, but if they are pouring milk, then instead of pouring it, they should go and give it to poor children.”

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan says, " Bursting crackers inside theatres is dangerous and I am not at all in support of this. Also, instead of pouring milk(on pictures of actors), poor children must be fed with it" (23/11) pic.twitter.com/qZRF2TgZMA — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

He added, “If I drink my stomach gets affected, and if they are pouring milk on my posters, they also get spoilt.”

Earlier, Salman took to social media to share a similar message after certain fans burst firecrackers inside a cinema hall in Malegaon. He wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023

For those unversed, the Malegaon police registered a case in connection with the case after a viral video showed firecrackers going off inside Mohan Cinema hall. The police took cognisance and registered a case under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Reportedly, two were held in the case.

Reacting about Tiger 3 doing well at the box office, Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

According to YRF, the film minted Rs 400.50 crores worldwide in just 10 days of its release.

Tiger 3 also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it hit the big screens on November 12.