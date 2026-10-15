Salman Khan Calls Father Salim Khan 'Real Monster' As They Twin In Cowboy Hats; Fans Call Him 'Caption King'

Salman Khan Calls Father Salim Khan 'Real Monster' | Photos via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared several cowboy-themed photos with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, on Thursday. Salman's post, especially his caption, is filled with humour, affection and admiration. He called Salim Khan real monster' while talking about the strength of fathers.

In the photos, Salman and Salim Khan are seen posing in matching cowboy hats. Highlighting the importance of fatherhood and reminding his followers that a father’s role remains special regardless of age, Salman wrote, "Howdy, partner. Hee-haw. At 91, at one, having one. A father is a father. He is the real monster. All our fathers have strength. I salute the motherland. It is not another day; it is one less day. Do you understand? God has been kind."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Soon after he shared the post, fans called Salman 'caption king' and praised his bond with Salim Khan.

Salman Khan Talks About Having Children

Recently, Salman appeared as the first guest on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 9. During the conversation, the actor opened up about his thoughts of becoming a father.

When Karan spoke about the desire to have a partner with whom one could share emotions, Salman expressed his wish to become a father in the future. He said, “I want to have children at some point in the future.”

Salim Khan's Contribution To Hindi Cinema

Salim Khan is one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated screenwriters and is best known for his successful partnership with Javed Akhtar. Together, the duo became famous as Salim-Javed and played a major role in shaping mainstream Hindi cinema during the 1970s.

The writing partnership gave the industry several memorable films, including Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar eventually parted ways in the early 1980s and continued their careers independently. Salim is also the father of actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The film’s release has been delayed, and the makers are yet to announce a new release date.

The actor is also hosting Bigg Boss 20, marking his 15th season as the host of the reality show.