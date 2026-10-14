‘I Had Hernia, Shoulder Messed Up, Aneurysm...’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Multiple Health Issues And Injuries That Stemmed From Sultan - VIDEO |

Salman Khan opened up about his health issues and the physical toll of his film Sultan during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. The actor also addressed the trolling he faced over his appearance on Bigg Boss 20, acknowledging that his physique has changed significantly over the years.

Salman Khan addressed the trolling he faced over his physical appearance during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. Speaking about his viral shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20, the actor admitted that his health issues and multiple injuries had affected his physique. He said, “For the people who have been die-hard fans of shirtless me, okay, there was a phase in my life because of a lot of injuries and stuff like that. It was unfair on them. No matter how old you are, it is unfair on them to see me like that.”

For the first time this man expressed about his health issues #SalmanKhan said there was a phase in my life where I was facing a lot of stuff like Trigeminal neuralgia , shoulder injury. But I have to look fit asit will be injustice for my fans. He is so strong man! ❤️✨ https://t.co/guF0bDabA0 — 𝑨𝒌𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔𝒉𝒂 ♡ (@BeingAkankshaa) October 14, 2026

Speaking about his health problems, Salman said, “My head was broken, had some hernia, some stuff here, and a shoulder messed up. And, this all came up from Sultan.” The Bollywood superstar went on to reveal that he suffered several injuries while working on the film. He added, “Knee and back, and then the trigeminal neuralgia and the aneurysm. But, that is not any justification for how I was looking then, you know?”

Salman also reflected on why he feels the need to maintain his physicality, explaining that many people look up to him for inspiration. He pointed out that younger people often compare their fathers' fitness to his, asking them, “If he is looking like this, then why can't you?” However, the actor acknowledged that several people in the film industry are fitter than him.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan hit back at trolls mocking his age, weight and physical appearance. Addressing the issue, the actor questioned, “What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality?” He then referred to comments about his weight, saying, “Bhai mota ho gaya hai. Kar lo na troll, ye lo (He has become fat. Come on, troll me).” Salman subsequently removed his hat, jacket and T-shirt, challenging his critics to continue trolling him. He added, “Pehle apne aap ko dekho” (First look at yourself), urging people to focus on their own lives and their parents’ health rather than body-shaming others.