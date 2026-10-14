‘Biopic Of My Life Will Never Be Made’: Salman Khan Says He’ll Take His Stories To The Grave On Koffee With Karan 9 |

In the rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan 9, Karisma Kapoor, fondly known as Lolo, asked Salman Khan who he would want to direct his biopic if one were ever made. Salman answered by naming Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and David Dhawan, depending on the genre. However, he later clarified that a biopic on his life would never be made, adding that he would take his life stories to the grave.

Karisma asked Salman which director he would choose for a biopic from the four options: Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali or David Dhawan. Explaining his choices, the actor said, “Depending, if you want to make a comedy on my life then David Dhawan. If you want to make traditional tragic love story, then would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If you want to make this beautiful love story after love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya.”

Salman further explained that he would choose Kabir Khan if he wanted to tell an action-packed love story based on the events of his life.

However, the actor made it clear that he had no plans to have his life adapted for the screen. Salman said on Koffee With Karan 9, “But, a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave.”

Salman Khan is returning to Koffee With Karan as the first guest of its ninth and final season, giving the celebrity chat show a star-studded start. Hosted by Karan Johar, the season premiered on October 14, 2026, at 7 pm IST on JioHotstar. The opening episode also features a special appearance by Karisma Kapoor, who joins Salman for a nostalgic dose of Bollywood banter.

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The final season is expected to bring together a mix of Bollywood veterans, popular on-screen pairs and younger stars. However, not every name circulating in guest-list reports has been officially confirmed. Reports have mentioned Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, with speculation also surrounding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Shah Rukh is reportedly set to close the season.