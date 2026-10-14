Karisma Kapoor To Make Surprise Appearance Alongside Salman Khan On Koffee With Karan 9 Premiere Episode: Report

Actor Salman Khan will reportedly have unexpected company when Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan returns for its ninth and final season on Wednesday (October 14). Actress Karisma Kapoor is set to make a surprise appearance in the season premiere, adding an interesting twist to an episode that was initially expected to feature Salman as the sole guest, according to a report in Variety India.

While the details of Karisma's appearance remain unclear, it is not yet known how long she will be part of the episode or what role she will play in the conversation. Her presence, however, is expected to bring another dimension to the premiere hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar .

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's association

Salman and Karisma share a long association in Hindi cinema, having starred together in several popular films during the 1990s and early 2000s. The two first shared screen space in Jaagruti and Nishchaiy, both released in 1992.

They went on to collaborate on films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Chal Mere Bhai, Hum Saath-Saath Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1 and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Their on-screen chemistry made them one of the recognisable actor pairings of that era. Several songs featuring the duo continue to remain popular among audiences.

Karisma's reported appearance could offer viewers a nostalgic moment, bringing together two stars who have delivered multiple memorable films over the years.

Koffee With Karan 9: Premiere Details

The ninth season of Koffee With Karan is set to open with Salman Khan in a solo appearance, departing from the show's more familiar format of hosting two celebrity guests together.

Take a look at the promo here:

The season premiere is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar on October 14, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday. While Salman is at the centre of the opening episode, Karisma's reported cameo adds an element of surprise to the show's return.

The upcoming season is also being positioned as the show's final instalment, making the premiere a notable moment for fans of the long-running celebrity chat show.