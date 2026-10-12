Salman Khan To Appear As First Guest On Koffee With Karan Final Season, Fans Say 'Great Guy Returns'; Watch Promo

Actor Salman Khan is returning to Koffee With Karan after nearly a decade, and the promo for the show's ninth season hints at an entertaining conversation with host Karan Johar. The Bollywood superstar will be the first guest on the final season of the popular celebrity chat show, which is set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14.

The makers dropped a new promo on Monday, bringing Salman and Karan together once again. The teaser suggests that the season opener could feature the actor's trademark humour and some playful banter with the filmmaker.

In the promo, Karan says, "Yeh season kahi bhi jaa sakta hai (This season could go either way)." Salman responds, "Jaa hi sakta hai. Ye to gaya hai, gaya hai (Yes, it can. It has gone, definitely gone."

Sharing the promo, the makers captioned it, "One last time...a koffee with the one & only bhaii."

Fans React to Promo

Soon after the promo was shared on social media, a fan commented, "Yayyyy! Great guy returns." Another wrote, "Omg, can’t waittttt😭😭😭 not bhai coming back."

"Make the rapid fire super funnn!!!@karanjohar," wrote another user.

Karan had earlier confirmed that the upcoming edition would be the show's last.

Karan Johar Confirms Koffee With Karan Is Ending

In an earlier teaser, Karan addressed viewers directly and confirmed that the show would not return after the upcoming season.

The teaser also featured a caller suggesting that the show should have ended a decade ago. Karan responded with his trademark sarcasm, saying, "Thank you for asking, but I haven't invited you for eight seasons, so I don't plan to invite you for the ninth."

He also addressed speculation about the guest list, ruling out cricketers for the upcoming season. "No, no, no, cricketers are not invited. They are also not coming," he said.

Karan ended the teaser on a humorous note, saying, "Darling, it's my last season of Koffee With Karan. Why would I do anything controversial?"

The makers have not yet confirmed the other celebrity guests who will feature in the final season.

Salman Khan's Last Appearance On Koffee With Karan

Salman last appeared on Koffee With Karan in Season 5 in 2016, when he joined his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The episode marked the show's 100th instalment and revisited several memorable moments from the actor's earlier appearance.

During Season 4, Salman had famously claimed that he was still a virgin. When Karan brought up the statement during the subsequent appearance, the actor maintained that nothing had changed.

The episode also featured the three brothers sharing childhood anecdotes, including how they would share clothes and even underwear while growing up.