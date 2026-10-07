Koffee With Karan 9: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Appear On Karan Johar’s Show Amid Second Pregnancy; Here’s Who Else Is On The Guest List?

Koffee With Karan 9: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Appear On Karan Johar’s Show Amid Second Pregnancy; Here’s Who Else Is On Guest List? |

Koffee With Karan Season 9 is all set to premiere on October 14, 2026. Ahead of its release, details about the guest lineup have been creating buzz. According to the latest report, two Ananyas are set to share the Koffee couch, while another much-loved Bollywood couple and new parents are also expected to appear on Karan Johar’s popular chat show.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla will be appearing together in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 9. However, it is yet to be confirmed which episode will feature the duo.

Another pairing reportedly set to grace the show is that of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. If the couple does appear on the show, it would be interesting to hear them open up about their personal lives and their journey as parents.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their first pregnancy in February 2025 and welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. On October 7, 2026, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child, sharing the happy news with a heartfelt post that read, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

The other reported guests on Koffee With Karan Season 9 include Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh and Lakshya, and Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Where To Watch Koffee With Karan Season 9?

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar from October 14, 2026. Hosted by Karan Johar, the upcoming season marks the ninth and final chapter of the popular celebrity chat show, which began its journey in 2004. Viewers will be able to watch the new episodes online on JioHotstar, with the season bringing Karan’s iconic rapid-fire rounds, candid celebrity conversations and much-awaited revelations for one last time.