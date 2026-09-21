Karan Johar Announces Film On India's First RAW Chief R. N. Kao 6 Years After First Announcement: 'The Man Who Operated In Shadows…' - VIDEO

Karan Johar Announces Film On R&AW Founder RN Kao | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to bring the story of an unsung legend, R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao, to the big screen. Johar has announced a yet-untitled film based on Nitin Gokhale’s book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, chronicling the life and legacy of the man who founded India’s external intelligence agency.

Karan Johar Revives Film On R&AW Founder RN Kao After 6 Years

Johar had first announced the project in 2020, and six years later, he revived it on September 21, a date that marks 58 years of R&AW. The filmmaker shared an announcement video on social media, offering a glimpse into the story of Kao and his contribution to the establishment of the intelligence organisation.

Check it out:

"He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact. Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we’re thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission," Johar wrote.

Release Set For 2028

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, 2028, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. While the makers have announced the release date, details about the cast, director and other members of the creative team remain under wraps.

The film will chronicle the journey from 1955 to 1971, establishing the need of R&AW, leading to the formation and the first ever mission in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

The project will be produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Leo Media Collective. The film also marks a reunion between the two production houses following their collaborations on Bad Newz (2024) and Kesari: Chapter 2 (2025).