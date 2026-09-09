'That Was Below The Belt': Karan Johar Calls Out Mallika Sherawat Over Her 'Jail Comeback' Remark To Rhea Chakraborty

Karan Johar Calls Out Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Jail Comeback’ Remark | Photo Via Instagram

The Traitors India Season 2 reunion episode has finally been revealed, and it featured host Karan Johar questioning Mallika Sherawat over her 'jail comeback' remark about Rhea Chakraborty. The comment, which Mallika made earlier on the show, had also drawn criticism from netizens on social media.

Karan Johar Schools Mallika Sherawat

During the reunion, Sherawat spoke about the spirit of the game while discussing the idea of a comeback. She told Munawar Faruqui, "This game is not about a comeback. That is not the spirit of the game." Johar then pointed out that Mallika’s remark about Rhea’s comeback had gone viral. Mallika responded, "Abhi internet se mein kyun argue karu? Meine toh viral nahi ki, internet ne ki."

Rhea Chakraborty and Mallika Sherawat both seem ready to bring some serious controversy to the show. 👀 Let’s see how this unfolds! #TheTraitorsOnPrime pic.twitter.com/34RTQIDg5R — dairy milk (@Dairymilk4v) August 11, 2026

Karan then questioned whether she felt that particular comment was “a little below the belt." Mallika asked, "Why was it below the belt?" before Karan explained his stance.

Karan stated that what Rhea had gone through while struggling inside jail, as opposed to the struggles faced by anyone else on the show, was very different. He added that what happened to her in real life during such a tough time was not something anyone could talk about.

Mallika Sherawat Reveals Apologising To Rhea Chakraborty

Mallika subsequently clarified that she had apologised to Rhea after making the remark. She added that they even got along really well after that.

What Mallika Sherawat Said

Earlier on the show, Rhea had reacted to Mallika’s comment, saying, “I don’t think that was something so bad.” Mallika had then responded, “Oh, this is your comeback? Who is he to comment on that, Rhea? Is this game about comeback? I would also say, ‘Oh Rhea, you were in jail. This is the big comeback for you?’”

Meanwhile, Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of The Traitors India Season 2.